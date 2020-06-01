Covid 19 has flattened JJ Kavanagh’s business

It’s really flattened our business..

That’s according to JJ Kavanagh as he describes the knock on effects COVID-19 has had on his business.

Bus routes have been cut significantly over the past two months as very few people are travelling outside their counties.

Speaking to KCLR JJ Kavanagh says the majority of their staff are without jobs, there’s six buses operating daily out of their usual 130 fleet and there’s 20 people working for them on a daily basis as opposed to their normal 250 across Ireland and the UK.