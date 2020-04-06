COVID-19 latest: 16 more deaths & 370 new positive tests

Sixteen more people have died from the coronavirus.

The Dept of Health has confirmed 370 new cases at its press conference this evening (Monday).

It now brings the death toll here to 174, while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 5,364.

11 of today’s deaths were located in the east, 4 in the north west, 1 in the west of the country.

The patients included 6 females and 10 males and 4 patients were reported as having underlying health conditions.

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 78, and the overall median age of deaths in Ireland is 81.

The latest figures show at least 73 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kilkenny, with still only 12 in Carlow.

KCLR understand’s there has been one Coronavirus death at St Lukes Hospital.

Elsewhere,

Seven more people have died from coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths there since the COVID-19 outbreak to 70.

Italy’s daily Coronavirus death toll is up 636 today, just one day after dropping to its lowest level in over two weeks.

The number of fatalities had fallen to 525 yesterday, the lowest since 19 March.

Italy’s total number of deaths officially attributed to COVID-19 is now upt to a total of 16,523, more than in any other country in the world.