Covid -19 latest: 20 new cases across Carlow and Kilkenny

20 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed locally this evening.

One Covid-related death and 215 positive tests have been reported nationwide in the past 24 hours.

15 of those new cases are in Kilkenny, while 5 are in Carlow.

Both counties’ incidence rate is well above the national average of 80.2 per 100,000 people.

Carlow’s rate is still at 117.7, but Kilkenny’s has jumped to 178.4 per 100,000 population- up from 172.3 last night.