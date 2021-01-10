Covid 19 latest: 4,842 new cases, 357 in Carlow & Kilkenny, 9 more deaths

The Department of Health has reported 4,842 new cases of the virus with 235 new cases reported in Kilkenny and 122 new cases reported in Carlow. There has been nine further deaths.

There has now been a total of 2,336 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, and 140,727 confirmed cases of the disease.

It brings the national 14-day incidence rate of the virus to 1,162. There are currently 1,293 people with Covid 19 in hospital across the country. There are 121 people in intensive care with the virus.