Daily total of Covid-19 cases shows massive jump to 15,938

There’s been a massive increase in the number of new cases of Covid 19 confirmed on Friday.

There are 15,938 cases recorded, up from 11,682 on Thursday.

The numbers of Covid-patients at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny has jumped to 28, from 20 on Thursday according to the latest HSE figures.

The totals have been going up steadily over the past week but the number in the local intensive care unit is unchanged at one.

St Luke’s also remains one of the most overcrowded hospitals in the country with the INMO saying there were 34 admitted patients with no bed on Friday morning.

That’s down slightly on the 37 patients on trolleys on Thursday but only two hospitals were reporting higher figures.

Around the country, there’s 907 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of whom 37 are in ICU.