Covid19: Four new cases brings Kilkenny total to 79

Four new cases of Covid19 have been confirmed in County Kilkenny bringing the local total to 79.

Carlow still has the lowest number of confirmed cases of any county in the country on twelve.

A total of 345 new cases have also been confirmed at the Department of Health press conference last night with the nationwide total now at 5,709.

A further 36 people have died from Covid19 in the Republic, the largest number of fatalities in a single day.

It brings the death toll here to 210.