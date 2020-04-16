Covid-19: Some European countries lifting restrictions

A number of European countries are beginning to lift restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Denmark allowed schools and day centres to open again yesterday, while Austria has allowed many businesses to resume trading.

Italy, which has experienced one of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic, has also started to reopen some bookshops.

Speaking in the European Parliament this morning, European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen says the continent needs a ‘marshall plan’ to restart the economy.