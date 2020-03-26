Covid19: There are 19 cases in Kilkenny and less than 5 in Carlow

There are now 19 cases of Covid19 in Kilkenny and less than five in Carlow, the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show.

The centre stated this evening that ten more people have died from the coronavirus, bring the total deaths to 19.

The patients are three female and seven males. Nine of the patients are from the east of the country and one in the south.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre recorded 255 new cases of the virus today, bringing the total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland to 1,819.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are only at the beginning of the curve. We need every citizen to heed the advice and measures put in place to protect all of us.”

Dr. Breda Smyth, HSE Director of Public Health, said; “Protection from COVID-19 is literally in our hands. It is important that we continue to wash our hands and practice cough and sneeze hygiene constantly.”