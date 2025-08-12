A cremation service will take place today for a transport worker who was found dead at his home in South Tipperary earlier this month.
Ian Walsh’s remains were discovered at his house on the Cregg Road in Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, August 4th.
His cremation service will take place at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, later this afternoon.
Following the discovery of his remains, Gardai upgraded the investigation to a murder inquiry.
They continue to appeal to anyone who might have any information to contact Clonmel Garda Station.