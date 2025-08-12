More and more people have been contacting us about crimes – that’s according to the CEO of the Crime Victims Helpline.

A new report shows that calls about theft and burglary were up 44% and 66% respectively while sextortion was down significantly.

Almost 7,000 people affected by crime called the support service in 2024.

The service is open to anyone who is effected by a crime and offers a confidential listening service, and provide non legal advice about the criminal justice system.

Speaking to KCLR Michelle Puckhaber says that support is available to those who want to avil of it.

Meanwhile people on our local streets are calling for more Gardaí and a bigger visability on our streets.