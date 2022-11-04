KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Cross on highest point of Kilkenny appears to have been toppled by recent weather
The local landmark is often lit up
A local landmark appears to have been toppled by recent winds.
The cross on Brandon Hill in Graignamanagh has fallen since the weekend.
The installation on Kilkenny’s highest point is a well-known feature, having been erected in 1984 and it’s often lit up.
It’s understood it’ll cost a significant amount of money to reinstate and this is unlikely to happen before Christmas.