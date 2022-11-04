KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Cross on highest point of Kilkenny appears to have been toppled by recent weather

The local landmark is often lit up

Edwina Grace04/11/2022
Brandon Hill, Graignamanagh, image: Edwina Grace

A local landmark appears to have been toppled by recent winds.

The cross on Brandon Hill in Graignamanagh has fallen since the weekend.

The installation on Kilkenny’s highest point is a well-known feature, having been erected in 1984 and it’s often lit up.

It’s understood it’ll cost a significant amount of money to reinstate and this is unlikely to happen before Christmas.

