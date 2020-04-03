Current movement restrictions could be left in place after April 12th says Dr Tony Holohan

The chief medical officer says the current movement restrictions could be in place after April 12th.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning to assess if measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 need extending beyond Easter Sunday.

The death toll as of Thursday from the virus in the Republic stood at 98, while the total number of confirmed cases (at time of print) is 3,849.

Dr Tony Holohan says health officials have to be sure the country can cope with a lifting of restrictions:

He said “We can’t contemplate lifting measures like this until such time as we’re absolutely certain first of all the the disease criteria has been met but their ability to identify any further cases should they arise”.

“Because the risk will not be eliminated of transmission of this infection within a couple of weeks, the infection will be with the global community well into the foreseeable future”.