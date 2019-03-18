Carlow Kilkenny Gardai out in force as 5 killed on Irish roads

You’re being reminded that you could still be over the drink driving limit today if you’ve been out celebrating St Patrick’s Day.

Five people have been killed on irish roads on the past 24 hours bringing the death toll to 39 already in 2019.

It’ll be a busy day on the roads today after the big Bank Holiday weekend and Carlow Kilkenny Gardai are warning they’ll be out in force conducting mandatory drink and drug driving checkpoints.

Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Anthony Farrell says that you can still be unsafe to drive the day after a big night out.