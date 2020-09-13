Cycling in Kilkenny has seen huge decline over the past few decades

A Kilkenny councillor is calling for more curbed cycle lanes to be installed in the city.

Kilkenny County Council this week heard a presentation on how to make the city more cyclist-friendly.

It heard that cycling has seen huge decline locally over the past few decades. In 1996, 40% of secondary school students travelled by bike, while this year not even 1% of students in Loretto cycled.

Cllr David Fitzgerald says it’s because the cycle lanes we currently have aren’t fit for purpose: ”We have a lot of people who want to cycle in the city. Cycling numbers as the report shows has dropped dramatically and it’s because cyclist feel the lanes aren’t safe.” He continued ”Although they look nice on the road, you won’t see many cyclist in them as there is the danger that traffic will move off the main carriage way and into the cycle lane and then people will get it.”