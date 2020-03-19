Dáil meeting today to approve drastic new laws to deal with Coronavirus spread

The Dáil meets this afternoon to approve drastic new laws to deal with the spread of the coronavirus.

Only a third of TDs will meet in order to allow for social distancing in the Dáil chamber.

These new laws would give the government serious powers to detain people who have the coronavirus but refuse to self-isolate.

It gives the government the ability to lock down certain regions, to restrict travel and order people to maintain in their homes.

It also gives legal footing for the financial supports being given to businesses or people who’ve lost work as a result of the crisis.

The cabinet will meet to be given an update on the situation and a number of briefings are expected from the government later.

The Dáil’s expected to pass the new laws, though some have called for a clear end date or sunset clause in the legislation given its drastic nature.