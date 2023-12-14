Date set for Rathvilly Community Centre Committee AGM in Co Carlow

AGM in sight for Rathvilly Community Centre Committee.

Lawlor’s Bar will host the gathering from 7:30pm on the 8th of January, 2024.

Nominations for executive positions should be forwarded to Brian O’Donoghue by 5pm on Friday, 29th December.

You can do this in writing to Williamstown, Rathvilly, Co Carlow or by email to [email protected]

Nominations are sought for chairperson, secretary, joint treasurers, vice chair and assistant secretary.

There’s also an open invite to anyone interested in seeing the future plans for the School House Community and Enterprise Centre with organisers saying “please come along and show your support”.