One of Kilkenny’s most decorated hurlers is reportedly set to link back up with a former teammate in club management.

David Herity is expected to join Ballyhale Shamrocks as assistant coach to Henry Shefflin. The duo enjoyed huge success together in the black and amber, winning five All-Ireland titles before Herity retired from inter-county action in 2014.

Herity has since built an impressive coaching CV, most recently being part of the Tipperary backroom team that lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup last month.

Kilkenny hurling influence continues to be felt far beyond the county’s borders. Mike Wall is currently in charge of Leitrim, Brian Dowling succeeded Herity as Kildare boss, and Tom Mullally is guiding Carlow at inter-county level. Shefflin himself took charge of Galway before returning to club management with the Shamrocks..