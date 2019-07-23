Deadline for School Transport Scheme is fast approaching

The deadline is approaching for students to get their application in for the School Transport Scheme.

Bus Éireann says there are over 117,000 tickets to be administered to students before classes resume in under two months.

However, recent years have shown that not everybody who applies gets a bus seat; leaving a number of local students left stranded.

While some people are expecting similar issues to previous years, Deputy Bobby Aylward says he recently met with Minister John Halligan and some good news may be on the way.

Payments must be made by this Friday for the scheme.