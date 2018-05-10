Decision due today on Kilkenny Mosque planning application
A new Islamic centre is proposed for the Hebron Industrial Estate

A new Islamic centre is proposed for the Hebron Industrial Estate

A decision’s due today on plans for a Mosque in Kilkenny.

Trustees of the Kilkenny Islamic Centre submitted an application to the county council on March 16th to build a religious cultural centre with associated services on a site at the Hebron Industrial Estate.

A number of people voiced their opposition to such a development citing existing traffic & other issues in that area.

About 40 submissions were made to the local authority & the Kilkenny County council planning department is set to announce its decision later.

