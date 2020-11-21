Breakfast BuffetCatch UpLifestyle
Deirdre O’Kane on Breakfast Buffet (Saturday, 21 November 2020)
Stage, screen, stand-up and Saturday show
Star of stage, the silver screen and stand-up comedy Deirdre O’Kane was Brian Redmond’s guest on Breakfast Buffet.
A regular at the Cat Laughs comedy festival in Kilkenny, her time at the moment is spent with her own talk show on the national broadcaster each Saturday night.
She discusses that as well as life in the entertainment industry during Covid-19 as well as her future plans.
