Delight for Kilkenny family as HSE finally gives approval for Spinraza

A Kilkenny family is celebrating the news they have been waiting for after HSE approval was given for Spinraza.

Isaac Brennan suffers with Spinal Muscular Atrophy and his family and friends have been campaigning for some time now to get access to the wonder drug.

At a meeting the HSE leadership team finally came to an agreement to provide the drugs to patients like Isaac.

His mother Carol told KCLR news this could change his life by improving his life expectancy and might even help him to walk. She said they expect to get the finer details in the coming days but for now they are just delighted with this “fantastic news” which she said is “still sinking in”