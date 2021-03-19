“Delighted” says Save Mount Leinster spokesperson of Carlow County Council’s decision on wind farm

“We’re all absolutely delighted”

That’s the response of the local group opposed to Coillte’s plans for a wind farm in the Blackstairs.

Close to 300 people made submissions to Carlow County Council and yesterday it refused the application for the development which includes seven turbines up to 178 metres tall.

Reasons cited include the visual impact and the importance of the special area of conservation.

Coillte’s been contacted for comment.

Cornelia McCarthy’s with Save Mount Leinster and had this to say on KCLR Live earlier: