Gardaí are investigating an alledged violent assault and robbery that occurred at St Catherine’s at the Wetlands in Kilkenny on Tuesday evening.

At around 6.30pm on April 29th, a male delivery driver was attacked while making deliveries in the area. He was set upon by a group of males, with two reportedly striking him with a metal bar — once to the head and again to the back of the knee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, including stitches to his head.

The group fled the scene with the takeaway items the man had been delivering.

Gardaí have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has CCTV footage from the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.