Carlow Kilkenny Fine Gael TD Catherine Callaghan has confirmed she’ll be nominating Heather Humphreys as the party’s Presidential hopeful.

While Deputy Callaghan agrees both the former Minister and MEP Sean Kelly are worthy contenders it’s Ms Hunphreys who has her full backing.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s currently looking like a two horse race with both earlier confirming they’re seeking nomination.

Each candidate would need the backing of 20 members of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, 25 Fine Gael Councillors and five members of the Executive Council.

Local Fine Gael representative Fidelis Doherty told KCLR news that both are very strong candidates but her vote would echo of that Deputy Callaghan’s…

“She’s such an engaging person, not that Sean isn’t, she’s just a lovely person, she loves meeting people, what more could you want?”

“She has a huge profile, huge experience and you know, she‘s just great with people. You know, when someone likes people, it’s lovely and for some people maybe it’s harder, she’s so genuine in her approach and always just so welcoming, she’s just got a lovely persona.”