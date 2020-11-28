Breakfast BuffetCatch UpLifestyle
Deric Ó h’Artagáin on Breakfast Buffet (Saturday 28th November 2020)
Deric Ó h’Artagáin is somebody you’ll likely recognise.
He’s a weatherman with Virgin Media, so often graces our TV screens.
Did you know though that he’s also a passionate sea swimmer?
Fittingly, he joined our Brian Redmond on Saturday’s show from the waters of Portmarnock Beach where he was among about 150 enjoying the waves.
