Flying Tumbler
Deric Ó h’Artagáin on Breakfast Buffet (Saturday 28th November 2020)

Brian Redmond is joined by different guests each week between 7 and 8am

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 28/11/2020
image pexels.com

Deric Ó h’Artagáin is somebody you’ll likely recognise.

He’s a weatherman with Virgin Media, so often graces our TV screens.

Did you know though that he’s also a passionate sea swimmer?

Fittingly, he joined our Brian Redmond on Saturday’s show from the waters of Portmarnock Beach where he was among about 150 enjoying the waves.

Listen back here:

