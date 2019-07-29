Designs are now underway for new school campuses in Kilkenny

The design team has now been appointed for two new big school campuses in Kilkenny.

They’re to be built as part of the major Western Environs works that are underway at the moment.

One will be a Gaelcholáiste and the other a mult-denominational co-ed school.

Both facilitys will cater for around 500 students.

Chairman of the local Education and Training Board, Peter Cleere says it’s a big step that they’ve finally been able to take.