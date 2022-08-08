Despite the cost of living crisis it appears there’s a boom in sales of houses worth over a million euro across the country

Despite the cost of living crisis it appears there’s a boom in sales of million euro plus houses across the country.

Figures obtained by the Irish Independent show that 178 homes sold for more than €1million euro in the first six months of this year, up from 129 in the same period last year.

There was a 78% increase in the number of homes selling for over that mark in Wicklow compared to the year before, there was a 44% rise in Dublin but more million euro home sales were also registered in Cork, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare and Donegal.

Locally, there have been four homes in that bracket in Kilkenny in the first six months of this year, compared to three at the same time last year, while in Carlow the number remains unchanged at two.

Carlow property agent June Doran says that the relatively low number of homes sold in this price range across the two counties is due to a low supply, telling KCLR “We don’t have a huge number of that price range of properties in Carlow and Kilkenny, most properties in Carlow and Kilkenny in the higher end range will range probably between 700 to like 900 or 950, it’s kind of like under a million so you will only get one or two properties you know on the market in a year if even, say for Carlow, even in one year where you’ll go over one million euro”.