Contraband worth over €826,000 has been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers seized 210 kilos of tobacco, 40-thousand John Player cigarettes, and an estimated € 620,000 euro worth of cannabis over the course of the last week.

The cannabis was found by detector dog Milo and intended for an address in Carlow.

While the tobacco and cigarettes were seized with the help of detector dog Waffle, and were destined for Donegal.

These seizures are part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs and the sale and supply of illegal tobacco products.