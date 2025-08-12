Some disappointment and shock has been expressed at the cancellation of India Day celebrations.

The Ireland India Council has announced it will not proceed with festivities to mark the date the country gained its independence from Britain which were due to take place at Farmleigh in the Phoenix Park this Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision was taken due to safety concerns in the wake of recent attacks on a number of Indians in Ireland.

Stay tuned to hear from some who are based in the Carlow Kilkenny area on the KCLR Daily – that and more between 10 and 1 today.

As always, if you’ve something to say get in touch – you can text/whatsapp straight to studio via 083 306 96 96.