The watercooler chat this morning appears to mainly centre around where last night’s €250million EuroMillions ticket might be.

What we do know is that last night’s piece of paper was sold in Ireland and it will net its owner the largest amount of money ever won in this country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winning numbers are 13, 22, 23, 44, 49 with 3 and 5 as the Lucky Stars.

The National Lottery has advised players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they have become Ireland’s latest multi millionaire and to sign the back of it if it’s in your possession.