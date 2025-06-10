President Donald Trump has ordered the deployment of 700 U.S. Marines to the Los Angeles area in response to widespread protests against ongoing immigration raids across Southern California. The Marines have been sent on a temporary basis, pending the arrival of approximately 4,000 National Guard troops expected to arrive in the coming days.

The federal deployment comes without a formal request for assistance from the state of California, prompting swift backlash from state officials. Governor Gavin Newsom has voiced strong opposition to the move, warning that it could inflame an already tense situation.

“We do not believe this level of military involvement is necessary or helpful,” said Governor Newsom in a statement issued Tuesday morning. “History has shown us that such actions can escalate, rather than calm, civil unrest.”

California is reportedly preparing to mount a legal challenge to the federal deployment, citing concerns over state sovereignty and the lack of coordination with local authorities.

Speaking on The KCLR Daily, former California resident Maurice O’Reilly recalled a chilling precedent: “In the ’60s, when I was a teenager, they called in the Guard and four students were killed. These kinds of deployments can make things worse, not better.”

Protests have erupted across major cities in California in recent days following aggressive immigration enforcement operations that have led to hundreds of detentions. Critics argue the raids are targeting immigrant communities unfairly and sowing fear among families and workers.

The White House has defended the decision, arguing that the deployments are necessary to protect federal property and ensure public safety amid what they describe as “violent unrest.” However, civil liberties groups and community leaders warn that the presence of armed military personnel on American streets threatens democratic norms and risks violating the rights of protesters.