Donations from Carlow and Kilkenny help to save lives of dozens of children in Chernobyl

Locals who donated to a recent appeal have helped save the lives of 35 Chernobyl Children.

A visit by a team of cardiac surgeons planned for next summer had to be rushed forward because of the threat of war in Ukraine in what’s been dubbed ‘Operation Valentine”

There’s a strong local connection with Chernobyl Children International and people across Carlow and Kilkenny were generous in their support of the recent cardiac appeal.

Founder Adi Roche told KCLR’s The Way it is says this successful mission has helped to save many lives:

“The operations have been carried out, just finished. 35 babies and children whose lives have been saved, who would otherwise not have lived with their condition, but would have died were it not for Irish intervention”