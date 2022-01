The back door of a home in Clara was smashed in during the course of a burglary earlier this week.

It happened sometime between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Wednesday 12 January in the Clarabricken area.

It’s not clear what, if anything, was taken in the incident

GardaĆ­ are appealing to anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them in Kilkenny on 056 7775000.