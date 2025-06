A woman who fled the Taliban controlled Afghanistan to start a new life in Ireland will recount her experience in Kilkenny today.

Dr. Manizha Khan features as part of ‘Home is Here’ in collaboration with Kilkenny LEADER Partnership as part of Refugee Week.

The free gathering at Butler Gallery is from 1 o’clock this lunchtime (Friday, 20th June) and includes shared food, music and dance.

Watch a snippet of her interview with Tommy Tiernan here.