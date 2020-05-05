Driver caught doing 181km an hour in Carlow fails roadside drug test

A driver caught travelling at a speed of 181 km an hour in Carlow yesterday failed a roadside drugs test.

The local roads policing unit detected the motorist speeding and they were subsequently stopped at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint.

The driver was arrested after testing positive for cocaine and is facing a court appearance.

Meanwhile the local Roads Policing Inspector says most people were compliant with the restrictions over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Legislation had to be enforced in just two cases over the past few days – one each in Carlow and Kilkenny – but Anthony Farrell says the vast majority adhered to the guidelines.