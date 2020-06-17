Carlow NewsKCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport
Driver caught speeding in Kilkenny fails roadside drug test
A driver stopped for speeding in Kilkenny yesterday was subsequently arrested for drug-driving.
A roadside test returned a positive result for cannabis and the driver has been charged now to appear in court.
Another driver tested positive for cocaine when stopped at a checkpoint in the city on Monday night.
These and other recent incidents in Kilkenny and Carlow have prompted a warning from Gardaí to all motorists to never drive under the influence of an intoxicant.