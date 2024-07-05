A Dubai restaurant that has a local man among its three Head Chefs has gained the attention of the Michelin Guide.

Jason Walsh from Kilkenny city is son of KCLR Breakfast presenter John and wife Olive Walsh.

He’s key to the offering at The Guild at ICD Brookfield Place having brought with him an extensive experience from the hospitality industry.

The prestigious Michelin Guide has now included The Guild in its special award winners for Dubai, hailing it for Opening of the Year 2024.

It states the venue is “Strikingly designed, deservedly busy, run with confidence and ability, and is a great addition to the city’s dining scene”.

It’s surely a sign of things to come!