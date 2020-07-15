€100,000 Euromillions win for Kilkenny online player

Someone in Kilkenny is €100,000 richer – even though they may not know it yet.

An online lottery player registered in Co Kilkenny won a total of €101,331 in last night’s Euromillions draw.

This Kilkenny player matched five numbers on the main draw and were only two numbers away from taking the top prize of €26m.

An automatic notification and an email have been sent to tell them the good news.

The National lottery is asking online lotto players in the county to check their acounts and emails and to get in touch to claim their prize.