€120,000 allocated to four groups in Carlow and Kilkenny under the Strengthening Disability Services Fund

More than €120,000’s been allocated locally in the first tranche of a €20million Strengthening Disability Services Fund and investment to services.

In Kilkenny over €60,000’s being invested in IT developments and upgrades at Patrick’s Centre with a further €30,000 for building works and refurbishments there.

Delta Centre CLG gets the bulk of the Carlow allocation with almost €25,000 for building works & refurbishments as well as assistive technology and staff training.

BEAM services Carlow benefits to the tune of almost €17,000 for staff development and training.

While close to €7,000 goes to Holy Angels Day Centre for building works and refurbishments.

Announced as part of Budget 2021, the one-off grants are being provided to reform disability services, build the capacity of disability organisations and to improve the quality of life of those who rely on these services.

