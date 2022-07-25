€1million partnership announced by Carlow based Stryve which includes two new local jobs

Carlow tech and security company Stryve has announced a €1million deal that will mean new jobs in the locality.

The partnership with a digital communications company, Atticus Creative, is part of a UK investment will create ten positions including two, client director and tech support, in the Irish branch of the company.

The company already employs over 40 people in Carlow town and the extra jobs are part of the business’s latest move to become Europe’s largest private cloud company.

Under its rebranded name, Stratticus, the digital comms company is pioneering solutions to fill a gap in the market between design and security.

It aims to lead the way, developing and managing digital assets with cutting-edge security features as standard for the ever-evolving digital economy.

The partnership is setting a new gold standard in digital communications.