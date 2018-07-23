€250,000 Lottery Win For Lucky Leinster Couple

A lucky Leinster couple who scooped a quarter of a million in a national lottery game today pledged to take their time before they decide how to spend their winnings.

The duo, who are on the verge of retiring, say they’re determined to keep news of their win private, and only intend telling very close family about their good fortune.

The couple purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket in Supervalu, Abbeyleix for the Lotto Plus 2 Draw on June 18th.

They say it was a huge shock but they’re delighted with the win.