€30,000 will be spent on a laser scan project of Parliament Street in Kilkenny

€30,000 is going to be spent on a project to do a scan of Parliament Street in Kilkenny with lasers.

The Heritage Stewardship Funding will be used to produce a laser scan, photogrammetry record, and interpretation of upstanding historic structures and masonry elements of the streetscape in the medieval heart of the city.

The Heritage Council says it will support a deeper understanding of the buildings and structures.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Cllr. Pat Fitzpatrick stated that “The funding assigned for this project will allow for a detailed record of these nationally significant buildings in Kilkenny City. The funding from the Heritage Council is most welcome and we look forward to working with the Heritage Council and property owners in a collaborative way to deliver this heritage project in Kilkenny”.

Interim Chief Executive Sean McKeown commented: “We are delighted to receive this funding under the Heritage Stewardship Fund. This scheme will support us to document and record many historic structures in our medieval City. Kilkenny County Council will organise an event to promote the work done during National Heritage Week, between the 12th and 20th of August 2023.”