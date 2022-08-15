€412,504 allocated to 11 sports clubs, schools and community groups in Carlow and Kilkenny

€412,504 is on the way to our locality.

11 local community projects have been earmarked for funding, eight in Kilkenny and three in Carlow.

The allocations range from €15,000 to €50,000 as part of a €7.4million fund to support 175 community projects nationwide, as announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

Sports Clubs, Schools and Community Groups are getting the grants to develop a wide and diverse range of community facilities in rural areas with successful projects including outdoor cinemas, astro-turfs, sensory gardens, hurling walls, basketball courts, walkways, public toilets, community gyms, renovations to old handball alleys and much more.

The funding is being provided as part of the Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

Full local breakdown: