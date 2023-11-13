KCLR NewsNews & Sport

€42,000 of suspected cannabis herb found in car and apartment in Ballyragget, Kilkenny

The drugs will be sent for analysis

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace13/11/2023

Two men are due in court today in connection with the finding of 42,000 euro worth of suspected cannabis herb.

Some was found in a car that was stopped over the weekend in Ballyragget – follow-up searches under Operation Tara uncovered the rest at a private apartment in the same area.

The drugs will be sent for analysis and a court appearance is scheduled in Kilkenny for today.

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace13/11/2023