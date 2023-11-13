KCLR NewsNews & Sport
€42,000 of suspected cannabis herb found in car and apartment in Ballyragget, Kilkenny
The drugs will be sent for analysis
Two men are due in court today in connection with the finding of 42,000 euro worth of suspected cannabis herb.
Some was found in a car that was stopped over the weekend in Ballyragget – follow-up searches under Operation Tara uncovered the rest at a private apartment in the same area.
The drugs will be sent for analysis and a court appearance is scheduled in Kilkenny for today.