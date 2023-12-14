€4million worth of suspected cannabis seized in the South East

One person’s been arrested following the seizure in Co Wexford of €4million worth of suspected cannabis herb and resin.

The discovery was made when Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort stopped and searched an unaccompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France on Tuesday (12th Dec).

A man aged in his thirties was arrested by Garda – he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a garda station in the county.

Investigations are ongoing and the drugs will be subjected to analysis.