€6.3 million granted for major roadworks in Kilkenny

€6.3 million has been promised for roadworks in Kilkenny in 2019.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has revealed its allocations for the year ahead and a number of significant projects in Kilkenny have been earmarked for funding on national primary and secondary routes.

More than €600,000 is going to maintenance while €3.4 million is going towards pavement works on the N76.

Speaking to KCLR, Senior Engineer with Kilkenny County Council, Séamus Kavanagh says there are a number of what are considered minor schemes being funded too:

€400,000 is going to the Tower Road near Piltown, and €100,000 is going to the Ballyragget to Ballinaslee Road.