€90 a year increase in electricity bills set for many in Carlow, Kilkenny & beyond

Electricity bills are set to increase by almost €90 a year for a million people across Ireland.

The Public Service Obligation levy, a Government charge that’s aimed at funding renewable energy schemes, has increased by more than double this year.

Also two companies, Pre Pay Power and Electric Ireland, are also set to up their rates this week.

Darragh Cassidy from Bonkers.ie says it’s the last thing people need, coming into the winter saying “With Covid, you know a lot of us have been working from home, we’ve been socialising from home, we’ve been spending a lot more time in our houses & our apartments and as a result we’ve seen an increase in our energy usage, but during the warmest summer months when, you know, it’s less cold and the days are a little bit longer we don’t tend to really notice our energy bills as much but that’s really, really going to change I think as we go into the winter months”.