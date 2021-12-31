Catch UpFolk / RootsFolk / Roots
Easy Country : Show : 30/12/2021
with Martin Bridgeman
|I Hung My Head
|Johnny Cash
|The Man Comes Around
|Johnny Cash
|My Elusive Dreams
|George Jones & Tammy Wynette
|Barton Hollow
|Civil Wars
|The Next I’m In Town
|Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler
|City Lights
|Clive Barnes
|Western Stars
|kd lang
|Kathy’s Song
|Sarah Jarosz
|Take It Easy
|Jackson Browne
|One Of These Nights
|The Eagles
|Cowboy Dreams
|Jimmy Nail
|Gentle On My Mind
|Glen Campbell
|Wichita Lineman
|Glen Campbell
|Times Like These
|Glen Campbell
|Help Me Make It Though The Night
|Kris Kristofferson
|To Beat The Devil
|Kris Kristofferson
|Sailing To Philadelphia
|Mark Knopfler / James Taylor
|Sweet Baby James
|James Taylor
|I Can’t Make You Love Me
|Bonnie Raitt
|Hickory Wind
|Emylou Harris
|Open Up Your Door
|Richard Hawley
|False Hearted Lover Blues
|Levon Helm
|The Price Of Love
|Robert Plant / Alison Krauss
|It Dont Bother Me
|Robert Plant / Alison Krauss
|Somebody Was Watching Over Me
|Robert Plant / Alison Krauss
|White Trails
|Greenshine
|The Ghost Of Martha
|Luan Parle
|A Song For You
|Gram Parsons
|If I Needed You
|Townes Van Zandt
|Anthropocene
|Peter Oren
|Don’t Skip Out On Me
|Willy Vlautin
|The Pretender
|Jackson Browne
|You Win Again
|Hank Williams