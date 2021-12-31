Catch UpFolk / RootsFolk / Roots

Easy Country : Show : 30/12/2021

with Martin Bridgeman

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 31/12/2021

I Hung My Head Johnny Cash
The Man Comes Around Johnny Cash
My Elusive Dreams George Jones & Tammy Wynette
Barton Hollow Civil Wars
The Next I’m In Town Chet Atkins & Mark Knopfler
City Lights Clive Barnes
Western Stars kd lang
Kathy’s Song Sarah Jarosz
Take It Easy Jackson Browne
One Of These Nights The Eagles
Cowboy Dreams Jimmy Nail
Gentle On My Mind Glen Campbell
Wichita Lineman Glen Campbell
Times Like These Glen Campbell
Help Me Make It Though The Night Kris Kristofferson
To Beat The Devil Kris Kristofferson
Sailing To Philadelphia Mark Knopfler / James Taylor
Sweet Baby James James Taylor
I Can’t Make You Love Me Bonnie Raitt
Hickory Wind Emylou Harris
Open Up Your Door Richard Hawley
False Hearted Lover Blues Levon Helm
The Price Of Love Robert Plant / Alison Krauss
It Dont Bother Me Robert Plant / Alison Krauss
Somebody Was Watching Over Me Robert Plant / Alison Krauss
White Trails Greenshine
The Ghost Of Martha Luan Parle
A Song For You Gram Parsons
If I Needed You Townes Van Zandt
Anthropocene Peter Oren
Don’t Skip Out On Me Willy Vlautin
The Pretender Jackson Browne
You Win Again Hank Williams
