Eco Logical with Brian Redmond

This week on Eco Logical it’s all about business, we’ll be looking at why it’s important to reduce emissions, how to do so and how we can promote sustainability in the way we work.

James Hogan, Programme Manager with the Clean Technology Centre, Munster Technological University joined Brian to chat about why businesses/organisations need to be looking at their emissions and how they can become more sustainable. James highlights that many businesses can reduce costs by carrying out assessments/energy audits.

John Purcell, CEO of KCLR and Deirdre Dromey, Producer of KCLR’s The Bottom Line joined Brian in Studio to speak about working towards making KCLR a Carbon Neutral organisation. They chat through beginning the process, why KCLR are working towards this goal, what’s involved and what are the benefits.