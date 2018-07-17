Education Minister to turn the sod on new IT Carlow sports campus
The multi-million euro project is being build on the Kilkenny road

The sod will officially be turned on a new multi-million euro sports campus for IT Carlow today.

The Minister for Education, Richard Bruton is doing the honours this morning on the South Sports Campus which will be built over 31 acres on the Kilkenny Road in the town.

Representatives from the FAI, the GAA, Leinster Rugby and  elite local athletes including World Silver Medallist Molly Scott at the Institute will join Minister Richard Bruton at the ceremony.

Speaking to KCLR News, Vice-President of Corporate Affairs in the IT, Cormac O’Toole says it will be a state-of-the-art campus when it’s done.

